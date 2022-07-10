Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to below 3% on Eidul Azha

The overall positivity rate of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has dropped to 2.73%, according to the data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad. However, the health experts advised people to follow Covid-19 SOPs to curb the spread of infection during the festival of Eidul Azha.

Pakistan is celebrating Eidul Azha today (Sunday) with congregational Eid prayers and animal sacrifice.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi prayed for the growth and success of the country and encouraged people to follow coronavirus SOPs while performing their religious obligations.

As per the NIH data, the overall positivity rate in Pakistan has dropped to 2.73%.

In the past 24 hours, 18,385 tests were conducted, out of which 502 were positive and one person succumbed.

Citing the heightened risk of Covid-19 outbreak in crowded places, the Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has asked people to be precautious during Eidul Azha and adhere to safety guidelines in the wake of the sixth wave of the pandemic.

Guidelines for slaughtering

The slaughtering site should be kept away from the general public and living areas

Crowding at the slaughtering site should be avoided; only those who are necessary should be allowed at the site.

Maintain a distance of two metres.

Encourage proper respiratory hygiene. Sneeze or cough into your elbows.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, especially if your hands are dirty.

Wear gloves and masks when slaughtering and handling meat.

PPE acts as a barrier to protect the wearer from potential hazards.

Use soap and water to clean visibly soiled hands. If soap and water are not available, rub your hands for 20-30 seconds with a 60-80 percent alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Covid-19 SOPs