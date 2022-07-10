More rains likely in Pakistan today as PMD warns of fresh monsoon showers

Moderate to heavy rainfalls are likely to receive in various parts of the country today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday), according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office has issued a warning for the entry of a new system of monsoon winds. Under the influence of this weather system moderate to heavy rainfalls have been forecast during the first two days of Eidul Azha.

Rain is likely to receive in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal and Okara.

Isolated showers are also expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Panjgur during the first two days of Eidul Azha.

At least 100 people, however, lost their lives in rain-related incidents throughout the country in the second spell of monsoon rain over the last three to four days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss caused by the monsoon rains and announced a relief package for the victims of recent rain-related incidents under which Rs1 million each will be provided to the families of the deceased.

A list of safety tips to help you stay safe during the monsoon season.

Stay away from power pylons and electricity poles. Make sure not to touch any exposed wires as well or electrical switches exposed to the rain - such as doorbells.

Avoid pools of stagnant water

It is important to drive slow as it is difficult to use car breaks on wet roads, at times the breaks even fail.

If you’re on a motorcycle then make sure to maintain a speed that you can control while braking.

Avoiding eating out will save you the trouble of visiting a doctor due to jaundice, typhoid, hepatitis, and other intestinal problems apart from spending more time in the bathroom due to diarrhea.

Emergency contacts