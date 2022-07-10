Nation celebrates festival of Eidul Azha with religious zeal

Pakistan celebrated Eidul Azha Sunday morning with congregational Eid prayers and animal sacrifice.

Eidul Azha is being celebrated in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son Prophet Isma’il (AS) for Allah.

Massive congregations of Eid prayers were held across the country with special prayers offered for Pakistan’s prosperity.

Prayers were also offered for the end of the coronavirus. People were told to ensure precautionary measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing were followed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi prayed for the growth and success of the country and encouraged people to follow coronavirus SOPs while performing their religious obligations.

Brotherhood for the destitute to emerge as a strong nation: President Arif Alvi

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi offered the Eidul Azha prayer at the Tooba Mosque, Karachi.

In his message to the nation, the president said as the country faced economic challenges, there was a dire need to utilize the spirit of sacrifice.

He affirmed brotherhood, selflessness and empathy for the destitute to emerge as a strong nation.

He said, “I pray to Allah Almighty to accept the Ibadah, Hajj and sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah. Amen!”

“Eidul Azha reminds us of the submission and obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) and Hazrat Ismail (A.S) before the command of Allah Almighty.”

Follow SOPs while celebrating Eid: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered the Eid ul Azha prayers at his family residence in Jati Umra, Raiwind.

The prime minister along with Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and other people prayed for the prosperity of the country and the unity of the Muslim community across the globe.

He felicitated the nation on the auspicious occasion and called upon the people to pay special attention to the needy and poor to truly realize the spirit of sacrifice.

The PM also appealed to the general public to strictly follow the precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic while celebrating Eid with their dear ones.

He directed the district administrations and departments concerned to carry out their responsibilities efficiently, timely dispose of animal waste and ensure cleanliness.

He said our salvation lies in following the pious character of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his noble son Hazrat Ismail (AS) and noted that Muslims can fulfill their obligation during the special occasion of Eid-ul-Azha by helping out orphans, widows, needy and poor.

He called upon Pakistanis to pay special attention to giving assistance during Eid-ul-Azha to brothers and sisters facing difficulties and problems.

The prime minister said, “We should share the happiness of Eid with the needy and deprived around us, who are affected by the wave of international inflation.”