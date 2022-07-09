Lahore high court grants bail to journalist Imran Riaz Khan

After making rounds to different police stations and courts, journalist Imran Riaz Khan was finally rendered relief by Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday as it granted bail to him and ordered his release.

On Tuesday night, he was arrested by Punjab police from the jurisdiction of Attock while he was en route to Islamabad.

Next morning, Islamabad High Court (IHC) took up the case related to Riaz’s arrest as it had barred the police from such action.

However, after hearing, the high court ordered Riaz to approach the LHC as the location he was arrested from was out of its bounds.

Later in the wee hours of Thursday, the journalist was granted relief by a local court.

However, the relief didn’t last long as he was immediately arrested by a team of Chakwal police outside the courtroom.

He was then shifted to Lahore, prior to which a local court of Chakwal district had allowed his judicial remand.

Earlier today, the police presented Riaz before a local court to seek his remand in a case registered at the Civil Lines police station.

However, the magistrate discharged him from the case, after which the journalist was taken to the LHC.

LHC judge Justice Ali Baqar Najafi presided over the petition seeking to either quash the 18 cases filed against him or consolidate them all into a single first information report (FIR).

During the hearing, Punjab Advocate General Shehzad Shaukat said that they would not oppose the bail if the suspect would commit to appear before the related magistrate on the first working day after Eidul Azha.

Riaz also assured the court that he would refrain from giving statements that could cause problems.

Following this, the high court granted bail to the journalist and adjourned the case till July 19.

Notably, there are over two dozen FIRs registered against the journalist in different parts of Punjab.