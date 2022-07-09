Unidentified men thrash senior journalist Sami Ibrahim

On Saturday evening, senior journalist and anchorperson Sami Ibrahim was assaulted by unidentified men in Islamabad.

The suspects assaulted the journalist in Melody area of the federal capital and also filmed the video.

According to Ibrahim, a eunuch begged money from him when he stepped out of his office. When he was taking out money from his wallet, some unidentified men attacked him.

A week earlier, senior journalist Ayaz Amir was also beaten by unidentified suspects in Lahore who have still not been traced.

The journalist community and politicians have condemned the incident.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has also condemned the attack on the veteran journalist.

In a statement it said that the perpetrators of attack on Ibrahim were those who could not bear criticism and possessed a dictatorial mindset.