Which parts of Pakistan celebrated Eidul Azha on Saturday?

In certain parts of Pakistan, Eidul Azha was also celebrated on July 9 with the Western and Middle Eastern countries.

The religious festive occasion was celebrated on Saturday in the United States (US), Canada, United Kingdom (UK), and Gulf countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

Eidul Azha was also celebrated in Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) although it is officially to be celebrated on July 10 due to demographic differences.

The Bohra community of Karachi celebrated Eidul Azha on Saturday and the community members offered Eid prayers at Tahir Masjid in Saddar.

The worshipers offered prayers for Pakistan’s prosperity and then offered sacrifice.

The gates leading to the mosque were blocked due to security reasons. The Police and Paramilitary Rangers were also deployed for ensuring the security of the worshipers and mosque.

Apart from Karachi, Eidul Azha was also celebrated by Afghan refugees and people in North Waziristan in KP.

According to a rough estimate, more than half of the population of North Waziristan celebrated religious event with the Gulf countries.

The largest Eid gathering was organized in Darpah Khel Eidgah and the prayers were led by Mufti Sher Akbar.

Afghan refugees in Peshawar offered Eid prayers in Hazarbuz Eidgah.