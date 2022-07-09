Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9pm - 9 July 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9pm - 9 July 2022 Jul 09, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9pm - 9 July 2022 Recommended Eidul Azha 2022: Find out prayer times in your city Step-by-step guide to Hajj Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan receives US’ highest civilian award Related Stories ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ WATCH: Tourist couple goes viral for saving a child’s life in Naltar Valley Most Popular Clinton urges Iran to accept U.N. nuclear offer Lahore High Court gives ruling in Punjab chief minister election Ms. Marvel’s Mohan Kapur accused of ‘profiting off’ Pakistani identity