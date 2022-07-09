Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan receives US’ highest civilian award

Khizr Khan, the Pakistan-origin father of a fallen American soldier who admonished Donald Trump before his election in 2016, was awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday, alongside several illustrious recipients.

This makes Khizr Khan the first Pakistani, or Pakistan origin recipient of the medal.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is America’s highest civilian honor and is presented to people who have made “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors”.

“These 17 Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation - hard work, perseverance, and faith,” the White House wrote.

Khizr Khan was named among 17 recipients of the award including

widely decorated American gymnast Simone Biles,

Catholic social justice organization member and equity activist Sister Simone Campbell,

Professor Dr Julieta García,

former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords who survived being shot in the head,

the first African American member of Alabama State Legislature Fred Gray,

a posthumous award for innovator and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs,

Father Alexander Karloutsos,

New York Covid-19 Nurse Sandra Lindsay, former US Senator John McCain,

student nonviolent protest movement stalwart Diane Nash,

US LGBTQI+ soccer player Megan Rapinoe, US Senator Alan Simpson,

Mineworkers activist Richard Trumka (posthumous),

US military Brigadier General Wilma Vaught,

American actor Denzel Washington, and

US civil rights advocate Raúl Yzaguirre.

Khizr and his wife Ghazala first rose to prominence when their son, Humayun, was killed in Iraq in 2004 in a car bombing. While Humayun did not survive the attack, he managed to save several subordinates by sensing the danger and ordering them to stay out of harm’s way. It earned him a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star Medal and made his family one of the many who lost their loved ones to the war. They are dubbed a ‘Gold Star Family’ for this purpose.

They then captured the US national imagination when Khizr addressed the Democratic National Convention (DNC) as Hillary Clinton ran against eventual winner Donald Trump.

During the rally, Khizr took to the stage and delivered a profound rebuke to Trump’s vitriolic remarks against Muslims and immigrants.

“Donald Trump, you’re asking Americans to trust you with their future. Let me ask you, have you even read the United States Constitution? I will gladly lend you my copy. In this document, look for the words “liberty” and “equal protection of the law,” said Khizr, who holds a degree in law from Harvard.

This only antagonized Trump further who launched scathing attacks on Khizr and his family.

In 2021, Khizr’s eldest son served on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom under Biden.

Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan also congratulated Khizr on the achievement.