Pakistan » Balochistan

Senator Sarfraz Bugti targeted in Balochistan bomb attack

Police say senator remained safe but one person is reported hurt
Mujeeb Achakzai Jul 09, 2022
<p>Senator Sarfraz Bugti. PHOTO: SENATE OF PAKISTAN</p>

A vehicle owned by Senator Mir Sarfraz Bugti was targeted in a bomb attack in Balochistan on Saturday evening, police said.

Police said that Senator Bugti was travelling between Sui and Kashmore when it was targeted.

Officials said that the bomb severely damaged his vehicle, leaving at least one person injured.

They added the senator remained safe in the attack.

An image of Senator Bugti’s vehicle which was attacked. PHOTO: MUJEEB ACHAKZAI
Senator Bugti belongs to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and was elected to the Senate in March 2021 on a general seat.

He sits on multiple committees of the upper house including petroleum, interior, cabinet secretariat, rules and privileges, foreign affairs and a committee to investigate alleged incidents before oath-taking of newly elected senators on March 12, 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly

Balochistan

