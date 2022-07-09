Two PML-N ministers resign for electioneering in ‘critical’ Punjab bypolls

Two Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) ministers including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Salman Rafique resigned from their posts, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

Both were serving as ministers in federal and provincial cabinets, respectively.

Sadiq was serving as the federal minister for economic affairs while Rafique was not yet notified a portfolio.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has approved Rafique’s resignation. He has forwarded the resignation to the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman.

SAMAA TV has reported that both officials have submitted their resignations to participate in the campaign for upcoming byelections in Punjab scheduled on July 17 as being a government official, they are restricted to do so as per electoral rules.

It has also been reported that more PML-N ministers are likely to step down from their posts to take part in the electioneering.