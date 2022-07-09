Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc Balochistan as death toll reaches 58

The devastation by the second spell of monsoon rains in Balochistan continued on Saturday as the death toll in the province reached 62.

A boy died in Washuk district as heavy rains caused a tree to fall while cracks appeared in the Kandi Dam located between Pishin and Qila Abdullah and people started migrating to safe spots as a preemptive measure.

Several districts of Balochistan including Zhob, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Pishin, etc faced massive devastation as link roads were swept away or damaged, bridges collapsed, cracks appeared in dams, trees uprooted, roads and streets flooded and the power supply system was wreaked havoc.

According to the data released by Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 62 people including 23 women and 24 children have so far perished in rain-related incidents while 48 were injured.

Some 436 livestock were swept by floods in different areas.

The ravages of torrential rains also include the collapse of more than 670 houses and damage to six bridges and a road.

PDMA Director General (DG) Naseer Ahmed Nasir said the relief operation was underway in the rain-affected areas.

The authority has also imposed section 144 in Bolan, Khuzdar, Harnai, Ziarat, Quetta, and other tourist spots in the province.

PDMA DG said most of the damage was caused by the obstructions due to encroachments in the path of water flow which prevented smooth flow and inflicted harm to properties.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has announced Rs0.5 million in aid for each rain-affected family.

Quetta

The heavy falls in Quetta and adjoining areas caused overflowing of choked drains owing to which several roads were submerged in rainwater in different areas.

The walls of a Madrassa collapsed in the Pashtunabad area while the same sort of incidents were also reported in Satellite Town and Abdullah Town.

Gwadar

Several link roads in Gwadar district were washed away by the heavy downpours. The streets in multiple areas were inundated and rainwater entered shops and houses.

Teams of Pakistan Army reached port city of Gwadar and took part in the rescue efforts.

Kohlu

Kohlu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qurban Ali Magsi distributed tents and food items among 45 families affected by the rains. He has also formed teams to estimate the actual figure of damages in the district.