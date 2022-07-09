75 years of ties: US, Pakistan resolve to strengthen ties

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan on Friday met with US President Joe Biden to discuss diplomatic relations between the two countries and celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

In a picture posted on social media platform Twitter, Ambassador Khan said that the meeting took place at the Oval Office in the White House, the seat of US power.

He added, “Pakistan and the US resolve to strengthen their ties, as they celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.”

It is pertinent to mention here that prior to his appointment as Pakistan’s envoy to the US, Masood Khan spent a stint as the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir from August 2016 to August 2021.

There have been several contacts between Pakistan and the US administration recently in line with celebration of 75 years of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Earlier in the week, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke via telephone with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken where the two discussed bilateral ties, and enhancing engagement on climate change energy, health, security, trade and investment.

A readout of the call said that Bilawal underscored that Pakistan had a long-standing and broad-based relationship with the United States which needed to be reinforced and widened on the basis of mutual respect and mutual trust.

The foreign minister underlined the need for frequent exchange of high-level visits between the two countries to realize the full potential of bilateral cooperation across a vast range of areas.

Bilawal particularly stressed that, given the demographic and economic potential of Pakistan, the US may invest in Pakistan’s growing market. He also hoped that the Trade and Investment Framework’s Ministerial Meeting could be held later this year to give further impetus to trade ties along with holding a Business Opportunities Conference.

The foreign minister underscored to Secretary Blinken the importance of easing the issuance of visas for Pakistani nationals including students, businesspersons and professionals.

The two agreed to increase cooperation and continue the momentum of ongoing dialogues on climate change, energy, health, security, and trade and investment. They also agreed to maintain sustained engagement in future.

Bilawal also underlined that the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, accentuated by the recent earthquake, required scaling up of the international community’s assistance to Afghanistan.

He reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to remain engaged in the promotion of shared objectives of peace and stability in Afghanistan.