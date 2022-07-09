Pakistan hockey coach gives reality check ahead of Commonwealth Games

Pakistan national hockey team’s coach Siegfried Aikman has given a major reality check ahead of upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Ten teams, divided in two groups, will participate in the men’s hockey event. Pakistan are placed in Pool A alongside Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Scotland. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Aikman believes that tournament will be a stiff one for the Pakistan team as they are the lowest-ranked, 18th in the world, side.

“It will be a challenge for us in Commonwealth Games,” Aikman told Geo News. “All teams are above us in rankings, so they will challenge us.”

The Dutch coach also rued the time lost due to visa issues, which led to his late arrival in Pakistan.

“I joined the camp late, hence I got very limited time before the event. But, it’s not an excuse. We will try our best to play our A-game and give every opponent a tough time,” he said.

He also highlighted that the weather conditions will not suit the Green Shirts in Birmingham.

“Weather in Birmingham will not favor our boys but they have to adjust to it. Being professional athletes, it’s our duty to get used to of weather as quickly as possible,” he concluded.

Back to work, feels good pic.twitter.com/QZLljzdwlC — siegfried Aikman (@SiggyAikman) July 7, 2022

The Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

Pakistan hockey team will play their opening match against South Africa on July 30. They will face New Zealand on the following day. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s matches against Scotland and Australia are on 3rd and 4th August, respectively.

Pakistan have never won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the past. Their best performance was during the 2006 event, in Melbourne, when they won the silver medal. The Green Shirts also managed to win a bronze during the 2002 games in Manchester.