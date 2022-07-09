Army troops called in for draining out water from Karachi’s flooded roads

Monsoon rains forced people of Karachi to use boats for commute as roads in some of the areas turned into rivers on Saturday while teams of Pakistan Army have also reached the affected areas for draining out water.

Different areas of Karachi continued to receive rain for the fifth–consecutive day.

Areas that were most affected include Clifton Teen Talwar, II Chundrigar Road, Burns Road, Saddar, PECHS, Sharae Faysal and Bahadurabad.

The famous Burns Road food street of Karachi literally turned into a river and despite that it has been over six hours since it last rained, the road has not been cleared.

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) predicted on Saturday that the rains would continue till late into evening and has issued urban-flood warning for low-lying areas.

Sardar Sarfaraz, chief metrologist at the PMD, said that low pressure is building over the Arabian Sea. If the system continues to build, it could cause heavy rains, he said.

Boats on the roads

Due to Saturday’s heavy downpour, II Chundrigar Road – the city’s business hub – was inundated, forcing rescue service to run boats to help commute.

Rain water had accumulated around City Railway Station. Many motorists were also stuck in knee-deep water.

Karachi administrator comes on ground

Meanwhile, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab is also on the ground and visiting rain-affected areas to review clearance work.

He shared multiple tweets on microblogging site Twitter throughout the day, sharing the locations where the rainwater had been drained out.

Army called in affected areas

The appalling condition of the city’s multiple roads following torrential rains forced calling in of Pakistan Army for draining out accumulated water.

Pakistan Army personnel reached the affected areas, mostly in Southern part of the metropolis.

The teams were witnessed busy clearing flooded roads leading to Supreme Court Karachi Registry, National Museum, Sindh Governor’s House and Jang Press.

The army personnel were also present in various parts of DHA to drain out water accumulated on roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Karachi’s Inter-Services Public Relations Major Kaleem told SAMAA Digital that teams of Pakistan Army’s Engineering Corp were dispatched to rain affected areas.

He said some teams had already reached at their assigned destinations and started working while some were on their way.

Major Kaleem added that details of rescue operation will be shared with media upon completion of work.

How much it rained in Karachi?

Today, the highest 59 millimeters (mm) rainfall was recorded at Pakistan Air Force’s Masroor Base while DHA received 38.2mm rain. Keamari received 12mm, Orangi Town 2.8mm, Landhi and Gulshan-e-Hadeed each received 1mm rain.

Roads leading towards Tower, Sindh Assembly, Sindh Secretariat, National Musem, Jang Press, Sindh Governor’s House and II Chundrigar Road were submerged with rain water while various parts of DHA were also reported flooded with rainwater.