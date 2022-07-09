Watch Live

Sports » Cricket

Sarah Taylor honoured to practice with ‘one of the hardest workers’ Mohammad Rizwan

She is the wicketkeeping coach of Sussex
Samaa Web Desk Jul 09, 2022
Photo: Sussex/AFP

Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor was honoured to practice with Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan, who played County Cricket for Sussex, was spotted training with Taylor, who is the wicketkeeping coach of the side.

After the video went viral on social media, Taylor tweeted that Rizwan is “one of the hardest workers I know. An honour to work with. Thank you, brother”.

Due to international commitment, Rizwan has now travelled with the Pakistan squad to Sri Lanka. The star wicketkeeper will participate in a two-match Test series against the Islanders.

The Peshawar-born is one of the best players in the world at the moment due to his consistent performances.

Rizwan has featured in 22 Tests, 47 ODIs and 56 T20I matches over the course of his career so far.

Mohammad Rizwan

Sarah Taylor

