Sarah Taylor honoured to practice with ‘one of the hardest workers’ Mohammad Rizwan

Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor was honoured to practice with Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan, who played County Cricket for Sussex, was spotted training with Taylor, who is the wicketkeeping coach of the side.

After the video went viral on social media, Taylor tweeted that Rizwan is “one of the hardest workers I know. An honour to work with. Thank you, brother”.

One of the hardest workers I know. An honour to work with. Thank you brother 🙏 https://t.co/jGGwBsEQ1u — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) July 7, 2022

Due to international commitment, Rizwan has now travelled with the Pakistan squad to Sri Lanka. The star wicketkeeper will participate in a two-match Test series against the Islanders.

The Peshawar-born is one of the best players in the world at the moment due to his consistent performances.

Rizwan has featured in 22 Tests, 47 ODIs and 56 T20I matches over the course of his career so far.