Why butchers charge so much for slaughtering sacrificial animals?

On Eidul Azha, most people are consumed with finding the right kind of sacrificial animal at the right price and perhaps feeding and decorating the animals. But come eid day, all the focus shifts to finding reliable butchers to slaughter the animal, carefully skin it and then expertly butcher the meat.

With good butchers in demand, they are booked out weeks in advance. This leaves the door open for “seasonal” butchers who only pick up the knife and cleaver for a few days of the year and take advantage of the increased demand. This also means that butchers, both experts and amateurs start charging an arm and a leg for services.

Moreover, professional and premium butchering shops offer services to bring animals to their lots or go to their client’s premises to expertly butcher animals.

Like charges for other services, this service industry too varies its charges per the economic standing of each locality. Hence, charges vary from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Experts and amateurs

Shahid Bhatti, who is a professional butcher, said that slaughtering animals is not as difficult as many make it out to be.

He added that a large number of people slaughter their sacrificial animals themselves. Many also butcher the sacrificial animals themselves.

The difference between us professionals and amateurs is that we are more practised and thus it takes us less time to complete the task with fewer risks and injuries.

Moreover, he said that there is greater finesse in the work of professional butchers and the meat is properly organized compared to meat butchered by amateurs and seasonal butchers.

Professional butchers who butcher meat into cubes do it in such a manner that the least amount of meat is wasted, he said.

Bhatti complained that amateurs do not know how fine to butcher the meat or to properly remove fat and sinew from the meat. Moreover, he claimed that amateurs damage the animal’s skin while removing it.

He lamented that often people who work perhaps as mechanics, gatekeepers, guards, labourers, and vegetable and fruit vendors also pick up the knife and cleaver to butcher animals to make some extra money.

Inflation drives up charges

This year, people seeking slaughtering and butchering services should expect, as in prices of almost everything else, an increase to reflect skyrocketing inflation and ever-rising fuel prices.

Last year, some butchers said that they were charging as much as Rs2,500 to Rs5,000 for slaughtering smaller animals such as goats and sheep, right after Eidul Azha prayers.

For animals slaughtered in a second wave on Eidul Azha’s first day, the charges fell to as low as Rs1,500 to Rs3,000.

But this year, the minimum cost of slaughtering has increased to between Rs4,000 to Rs6,000. For slaughtering in the second wave or later, as much as Rs3,000 to Rs5,000 will be charged.

For larger animals, such as cows and bulls, prices used to start at Rs8,000 to Rs10,000 in the first wave after Eidul Azha prayers. This year, these prices have gone up to between Rs10,000 to Rs12,000.

For the second wave, the prices have increased to between Rs8,000 to Rs10,000.

For the welfare and religious organizations which arrange mass sacrifices for communal meat distribution, a major butcher often engaged in these slaughters, said that they charge around Rs3,000 per maund (around 40 kilograms).

Working in gangs

While smaller animals can be tackled by single butchers, slaughtering larger animals such as cattle and camels requires teams of butchers.

It is thus unsurprising to see groups of butchers roam about working on animals.

But it is not uncommon to see several groups of butchers target certain localities and then work together on Eid day to quickly dispose of as many animals as they can.

Later, they equally distribute the earnings amongst themselves.

Sahib Gul, a professional butcher whom other butchers refer to as ‘Ustaad’ (a master) said that they prefer to secure contracts with large religious institutions, welfare organizations, associations and families who acquire a large number of sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha.

He added that after securing the contract and agreeing to pricing per animal or per maund, experienced butchers go on to hire several workers, often inexperienced butchers to work with them.

These butchers are hired on daily wages rather than commission.

Gul explained that butchers are paid Rs2,000 to Rs10,000 per day during Eidul Azha based on their experience. The more experience and skill, the greater the pay.

This means that in the three days of Eidul Azha, butchers stand to make as much as Rs30,000.

Even helpers, who help with storage and breaking through bones or other small assistive and non-butcher tasks stand to make up to Rs1,500 per day.

Gul said that per a conservative estimate, they can make around Rs90,000 in the three days of Eidul Azha.

Time is money

Sahib Gul said that it usually takes a practised butcher an hour to slaughter, skin, butcher, and clean a goat.

For a cow or bull, Gul said, it would take a single, practised butcher around two and a half hours to fully butcher it.

But if there are a group of around four butchers, they can complete the butchering process for a cow in just one and a half hours.

Where it takes additional time is how cleanly the client wants the meat butchered, including chopping the meat into cubes and cleaning all the fat and sinew.

Gul further said that the additional work that goes into clearing up the meat also means additional pay because it is painstaking and time-consuming work.

Fat is a bonus

Butcher Munir Qureshi said that many may consider the thick layers of fat removed from the meat of large animals such as cattle and camels is an excess that needs to be disposed of.

But for butchers, this can be a bonus.

He said that while fat may not interest the client, who are more interested in the meat, for them this refuse is sold to fat traders for Rs70 to Rs90 per kilogram for a little bit of extra profit.

The melted fat is sold for Rs130 per kilogram.

This fat is used in many different things. Some melt it down to make oil, others use it to make consumer products such as soaps. It is also used in making kebabs. Those who make boats traditionally also use fat to make their boats relatively waterproof.

Qureshi estimated that out of every large animal, a third of its weight is composed of fat. Based on this estimation, butchers stand to make an extra Rs2,500 to Rs3,000 from every large animal they butcher.