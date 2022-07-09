Twitter is divided over Ahsan Iqbal heckling incident

Ahsan Iqbal, the federal minister for planning and development, was heckled by a family at a fast-food restaurant in Bhera on Friday while he was out to grab a bite.

The video, which has since then gone viral, shows stunned Ahsan as a bunch of delinquent persons surround him and chanted “thief”.

The minister condemned the disgraceful act and called those involved “trained by Imran using Hitler’s playbook”.

In a series of tweets, he lambasted the persons involved stressing that education alone does not bring grace and one’s brought up and those one follows can turn them into vile beings.

He also challenged those undermining his honesty to invoke Allah’s curse on whoever looted wealth.

On the other hand, twitter is divided over the incident.

Many are irked over the fact that a woman dressed in ‘Imported’ garments, out to grab ‘imported’ meal is out to protest so called ‘imported’ government.

Some said they are worried how the young generation is taught disrespect by a prominent leader on Pakistan’s political scene.

The vice president of PML-N Spain Mubeen Gujjar said Ahsan Iqbal asked the woman chanting lies to invoke curse of Allah on whoever is guilty of plundering nation’s wealth by she shied away from it.

Despite, furor over lack of ethics, several PTI supporters flocked to enjoy the act. Many even went over board to design memes of the incidents.

The calm and composed reaction of Ahsan Iqbal garnered respect even from those who disagree with his political allegiance and a little support also trickled down from those opposing the current government.

It is worth noting that public displays of harassment can be reported as an offence under the Pakistan penal code. Moreover those involved in distributing online content hurting image of a person can also seek legal action against the perpetrators.