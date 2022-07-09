CTD arrests six suspects during intelligence-based operations in Punjab

The Counter Terrorism Department – Punjab arrested 13 suspects during intelligence based-operations conducted across the province.

According to a statement issued by the law enforcement agency, the CTD Punjab conducted 13 IBOs in different districts of Punjab in which 13 suspects were interrogated.

Following the interrogation, six suspects belonging to different defunct organizations were arrested.

They were identified as:

Wahid Bhatti s/o Muhammad Parveez Khan Bhatti – Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

Jameel-ur-Rehman s/o Muhammad Abdullah – Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

Shafqat Hussain s/o Mola Buksh – Daish

Mohsin Khursheed s/o Mansha Hussain – Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

Imran Khan s/o Hazrat Umer – Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan - Ghazi Force

Kashif Ali s/o Allah Ditta – Daish

Five FIRs were also registered, two each in Lahore and Rawalpindi, and one in Gujranwala.

Arms and ammunitions including detonators, hand grenades, safety fuses along with an IED bomb was recovered from the suspects.

The CTD said that during this week it conducted 357 Combing operations with the help of Local Police/LEAs. During these operations, 45 suspects were arrested and 38 FIRs were registered.