PCB provides update about tour of crisis-ridden Sri Lanka

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that its tour of Sri Lanka will go ahead as scheduled despite the crisis in the Island country.

The Pakistan team’s training session in Colombo today was cancelled, however the squad will practice tomorrow.

The first Test will begin on July 16 in Galle, meanwhile Colombo will host the second Test from July 24.

Pakistan will also play a three-day warm-up match in Colombo between July 11 and 13.

The series will be played under the ICC Men’s World Test Championship Cycle of 2021 – 2023.

The Australian cricket team is also touring Sri Lanka at the moment, with the second Test currently being played in Galle.

It must be noted that Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence on Saturday shortly before protesters, angered by an unprecedented economic crisis, stormed and overran the compound.

Sri Lanka has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import vital goods.

Thousands of people had poured into the capital for the demonstration, the latest expression of unrest sparked by the crisis.

Police had withdrawn a curfew order issued on Friday after opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief.

Thousands of anti-government protesters ignored the order and even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday’s rally, officials said.

The country has nearly exhausted already scarce supplies of petrol, but protesters backed by the main opposition parties hired private buses to travel to the capital.

Sri Lanka has defaulted on its $51 billion external debt and has been in bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.