Pakistan women’s team set for international football return after eight years

The Pakistan national team is set to return to action during the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Championship.

SAFF had confirmed that Pakistan’s entry, which was sent by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Friday, for the event has been received.

The tournament is slated to take place from August 29 to September 10 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

This will be the first time in eight years that the Pakistan women’s team will participate in an international match. They last played during the 2014 SAFF Women’s Championship, which was hosted by Pakistan.

The camp and appointment of coaching staff for the team will be announced in due course.

On June 30, 2022, FIFA had decided to lift ban on the PFF, which was imposed in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference.

FIFA has also extended the mandate of the Normalisation Committee (NC) by 12 months.

NC Chairman Haroon Malik was ecstatic after FIFA lifted the ban and hoped that Pakistan football would soon get back on track.

“The restoration of football activities, PFF elections and getting access to bank accounts will be our priority going forward,” Malik added.