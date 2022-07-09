Covid-19 updates: Seven deaths reported from across Pakistan

At least seven deaths, consequent to coronavirus infection, were reported across Pakistan during the last 24 hours according to the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Saturday.

The nationwide tally of deaths now stands at 30,420 as per official data.

The total number of coronavirus infected patients has also jumped to 1,542,377 after 732 more people were tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

As many as 22,568 diagnostic tests were conducted over the country of which 3.24% rendered Covid-positive results.

Meanwhile the number of critical patients, receiving healthcare in different hospitals, are now 158.

It is worth noting that the highest coronavirus death toll was reported two days ago when nine people lost their lives within 24 hours.

A total of 17 people have died of coronavirus during the last five days.

Covid-19 SOPs

Authorities continue to urge people to practice caution as the number of infections soar throughout the country.

The travel advisory issued in the backdrop of the upcoming Eidul Azha holidays asks citizens to avoid overcrowded places, practice social distancing, wear masks, use sanitizers, and wash hands with soap.

Government is also facilitating people in getting completely vaccinated or receiving a booster dose to amp up immunity during the ongoing Covid wave.