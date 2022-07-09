Controversy over Pakistan’s participation in Commonwealth Games

With the Commonwealth Games less than a month away, Pakistan’s participation in the event has led to another controversy.

According to details, the Badminton team has been dropped for the event by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

It must be noted that a squad of four players, Murad Ali, Irfan Bhatti, Mahoor Shahzad, Ghazala Siddique, was selected shortly after the selection trials on May 12, 2022.

“With utmost anguish I have to inform you all that Pakistan Badminton Team selected for Commonwealth Games 2022 has been dropped by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB),” Mahoor tweeted.

“It’s quite unfair on the part of PSB to isolate the only sport at the very last moment when everything was finalised,” she added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) decided against applying, without informing the PSB, for Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem’s coach. The Athletics Federation had forwarded the name of Salman Butt as Nadeem’s coach. He would have replaced Nadeem’s former coach, South Africa’s Terseus Liebenberg, for the event due to the latter’s ill health.

However, the minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsaan-Ur-Rehman Mazari has ordered the PSB to resolve the issue on a priority basis.

Additionally, in the PSB meeting on Wednesday, it was also revealed that sprinter Anila Gulzar’s name was also included in the Commonwealth Games’ contingent without informing the Athletics Federation. It must be noted that Anila finished third in the trials for the event, meanwhile Musarat Shaheen and Noorain, who were not included, finished in first and second place respectively.

The Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

The PSB has announced that 61-member contingent will participate in the event, which includes 42 players and 19 officials.