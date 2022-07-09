Why this year Eidul Azha will be unlike any other

Every year, Eidul Azha brings with it a unique fervor. Unlike Eidul Fitr, people care more about buying sacrificial animals, dressing them in decorative garlands and then parading them.

But this year, a host of issues seems to have dented the festivities, prime amongst them is runaway inflation and monsoon showers.

Buyers compromise on beauty, the weight of animals

Often, people purchasing sacrificial animals keep two major factors foremost in making a purchasing decision.

The first is the weight of the animals, which informs them how much meat would an animal yield.

The other aspect is the beauty of the animal in the form of the animal’s overall height, the rotundness of its body and the shape of its muscles.

Khalid Mahmood, a resident of Karachi’s Qasba Colony, said that he and his brother, always opt to buy oxen or heifers (calf) due to the quality of meat and beauty of the animals.

But even after stretching their budget to Rs150,000, he said that they have been unable to find a good candidate this year.

As a result, he said that they were forced to purchase a cow this year.

Skyrocketing prices

Waheed Gaddi, a cattle trader in Karachi, said that for the past three to four years, there has been a trend of sacrificing buffalos in the city. This trend, he said, has increased this year.

A trader showing teeth of a sacrificial animal to customers at a cattle market in Karachi. Photo: Online

Talking about the increase in prices of animals, he said that the animal which was sold for Rs90,000 last year, animals of similar size and weight are being sold for Rs120,000 this year. Similarly, animals which were sold for Rs120,000-125,000 are being sold for over Rs150,000.

Trader despair

Amjad Ali is a seasonal cattle trader who brings sacrificial animals to Karachi every year to make a profit. Shrewd and one who can gauge how the market will perform months in advance. But this year, with a host of mitigating circumstances, even he was tripped up.

This year, multiple issues cropped up at once, which has affected the traditional fervor in the seasonal market for sacrificial animals.

Ali told SAMAA DIGITAL that every year, he scours the countryside of Punjab and Sindh for the best cattle and then transports them to Karachi to sell in some of the smaller cattle markets. Usually, his primary stock of animals sells out relatively quickly and he spends the extra time in the city buying additional animals from Bhains Colony - Asia’s largest dairy cattle pen in Landhi. He would then resell them in different parts of the city for some additional profit before heading back.

But this year has been quite different for him.

Between last year and now, the cost of petrol has doubled from Rs112.69 to Rs248.74. This meant that cost of transporting animals from different parts of Sindh, let alone from as far as Punjab has become infeasible.

Sacrificial animal being loaded in a truck at a cattle market in Karachi. Photo: Online

In addition to these issues, Ali said that the major scare this year was that of the lumpy skin disease, which has impacted several animals.

Ali said that while none of his animals was affected by the outbreak, animals owned by many of his friends suffered.

He added that fear of the disease even forced him to reconsider the number of animals he wanted to bring.

At the same time, skyrocketing inflation seems to have dented the buying power of the public.

The arrival of the monsoon rains, just days before Eidul Azha, too seems to have driven buyers away from the cattle markets.

It was a similar story for Akram Bhatti, a cattle trader from Bhains Colony in Karachi. He said that normally, the sacrificial animal market picks up in the week leading up to Eidul Azha.

This year, however, there has been scant activity with just days remaining until Eidul Azha.

“There are no buyers in the market,” he said, adding that the few buyers that did muster the courage to venture to the market could not find the kind of animals and in the price range they were hoping for.

“It is not as if people do not want to buy sacrificial animals,” Bhatti said, adding that it appears that it would probably be in the final hours before Eidul Azha when there will be a rush in the market.

If by then, there are more animals in the market than buyers - i.e. an oversupply of animals - it is expected that prices of animals will fall.

Rising trend of communal sacrifice

Alkhidmat Foundation’s Executive Director Rashid Qureshi said that this year, they have set up 250 points to take booking for communal sacrifices. At these spots, he said, they had seen a 20-25% increase in bookings compared to last year.

Photo: Online

He suggested that the primary reason for this was rising inflation.

People who used to buy large sacrificial animals such as cows and bulls have started to book multiple shares in a cow through their service.

Jamia Binoria Site’s Administrator Maulana Nazir Nasir said that the number of bookings for communal sacrifices through their online portal has increased from the previous year.

He added that a share in a large animal such as a cow or bull costs around Rs15,000 to Rs18,000. By comparison, purchasing a full animal costs upwards of Rs100,000.

An official of another welfare organization said that while they have seen an increase in the number of orders for shares, they had seen a drop in the number of charitable portions - portions which are donated as charity to the poor compared to other portions of meat of which is retained and consumed by the owner.