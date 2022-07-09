US, UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries celebrate Eidul Azha today

Muslims in several parts of the world including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are celebrating Eidul Azha today as Hajj nears its conclusion with only two tenets, sacrifice and farewell circumambulation around Kaaba, pending in Saudi Arabia.

This year, a split was noticed in the Muslim community in the US, UK and Canada with some people celebrating Eid today and others opting to celebrate on Sunday, July 10.

The largest Eid prayer congregations inside Saudi Arabia took place in Makkah and Madina wherein thousands of worshippers were seen together years after the pandemic took over the world.

Members of the royal family and scholars prayed in congregation inside the holy mosques while upholding the coronavirus safety guidelines.

Special prayers were offered for peace, security and wellbeing of people around the globe particularly the distressed Muslim Community.

Hajj enters its conclusion phase

Almost one million animals have been bought to sacrificial houses in Makkah. After the pilgrims are done with their sacrifice, they will cut their hair and take off Ahram.

Later, a million pilgrims will leave for Mina in groups to stone the devil.

Eid congregations in Pakistan

Nearly 50% of the people in North Waziristan and those who migrated from Afghanistan to Pakistan are celebrating Eidul Azha today.

The largest congregation of Eid prayers was held in Darpakhel Eid Gah wherein Mufti Sher Akbar delivered the sermon and led the congregational prayers.

Meanwhile, Bohri community is also celebrating Eid today. Their largest congregation was held at Bohri Masjid in Saddar, Karachi. The community also offered sacrifices to follow the Sunnah of prophet Ibrahim.

Felicitations from around the world

Shah Salman, the ruler of Saudi Arabia, and his son Deputy prime minister prince Muhammad Bin Salman congratulated the Muslims on the occasion of Eid.

American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also sent out greetings to the Muslim