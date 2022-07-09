Former senator Tahir Hussain Mushhadi passes away

Former senator and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Col (Retd) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi has passed away in Karachi.

He left behind three sons and two daughters.

According to Mashhadi’s family, he was not well for last few days.

Mashhadi’s funeral prayers will held at Imambargah Malir Cantt after Zuhr prayers on Saturday.

He was disassociated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in 2018 after different emerged within the party.

For briefly, he joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz before going on to join the PPP.

Career

Mashhadi joined Pakistan army in 1970 and graduated as Second Lieutenant from Pakistan Military Academy in 1971.

During the 1971 war, Mashhadi was posted in then East Pakistan where he was captured as Prisoner of War. He was released in 1974.

He retired as Colonel from the army.

From 2012-2018, he was elected as a senator on the MQM ticket. He served on different committee including Senate Standing Committee on Interior.