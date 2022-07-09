Ahsan Iqbal heckled at highway rest stop

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal was heckled by a family at a fast-food restaurant in Bhera on Friday evening.

A video of the incident quickly went viral.

Iqbal had stopped by at a fast-food chain in Bhera along the Islamabad-Lahore motorway.

There, he ran into a family, whom he described looked to be from the “elite”.

Iqbal in a tweet said that they engaged in a debate.

Iqbal claimed that instead of responding civilly, the family started heckling him.

In a video that has gone viral, the family of three-five members, including children, started chanting “chor” (thief) at Iqbal.

Iqbal could be seen pointing and saying something to the family, including to the eldest member of the family, a woman.

In his tweet, Iqbal said that while the family thought themselves to be part of the elite, the way they heckled him showed they were uncultured plebians.

Iqbal claimed that some others present in the restaurant shouted counter chants of “Gogi Pirni ka hisab do” (Hold Gogi, Pirni to account).

However, the video circulating did not seem to include what Iqbal claimed about a counter chant.

The video was originally shared by Faraz Chaudhry, the District General Secretary for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for Jhelum.

He stated that it does not matter if the courts hold people like Ahsan Iqbal to account, the public will hold them to account at every town square and crossroads.