Six die, nine injured in deadly road accident in Balochistan

At least six people died while nine others were injured due to a head-on collision between a passenger van and a bus in the Hub district of Balochistan, SAMAA TV reported on Friday.

According to the reports, the bus was traveling to Karachi from Quetta where both vehicles had a head-on collision near Winder on National Highway. The casualties hailed from Karachi, Khuzdar, and Hub.

Owing to the deadly collision, six people were dead and nine were injured.

Sources in the hospital told SAMAA TV that the injured were shifted to Winder hospital where they were administered first aid. After that, they added that the casualties would be moved to Karachi for further treatment.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bezinjo expressed grief over the accident and directed the administration to ensure the best medical treatment for the casualties.