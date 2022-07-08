Who was Shinzo Abe - the assassinated former PM of Japan

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died today after being shot twice at a campaign event in the Nara region, the hospital treating him confirmed. Doctors who attended to him in the hospital say “bullet penetrated the heart”.

“There was a gaping hole in the heart attributed to the gun wound,” a doctor said. He was shot twice in the neck, doctors have said.

Former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters earlier in the day as he abandoned his campaign trail and flew to Tokyo. “It is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this act in the strongest terms,” he said.

The attack has stunned Japan while world leaders reacted to Abe’s death with shock and sadness.

Who was Shinzo Abe?

Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister and remained one of its highest-profile politicians even after stepping down in 2020.

He was the latest in a family line of big political players. His grandfather and great-uncle were both prime minister while his father served as foreign minister.

Abe served his first term as the Japanese prime minister from 2006 to 2007 when he was 52. This made him the youngest person to hold the office since World War II.

Abe once again became the prime minister after five-year gap in 2012 and remained on the seat till 2020 when he stepped down citing health issues.

When Abe took office in 2012, Japan was going through recession and Abenomics helped the country to be back on track of economic growth during his first term.

However, after becoming an icon in local and global politics, his response to the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a waning popularity graph.

The country also slipped back into recession in 2020 which put a question mark on the effectiveness of his economic revival program.