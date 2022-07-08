PTI’s Asad Umar claims voters lists being upgraded for pre-poll rigging in Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Friday claimed that the top poll body has joined hands with the Punjab government for pre-poll rigging ahead of the bypolls in the province scheduled on July 17.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Umar declared the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) a political party instead of a Constitutional institution and said that the top poll body should assign an electoral symbol to itself also.

PTI leader claimed that the supporters and activists of his party were being threatened but vowed to win the byelections in Punjab on July 17 against all odds.

He claimed that the homemaker women were getting calls to stay away [from politics] and stop writing on social media. The more you do this, the more people will speak up, Umar expressed.

The former minister said that the PTI doesn’t want to inflict damage to the trust between the people and institutions before the polls while adding that ideology and thinking could not be suppressed.

He alleged that ECP has colluded with the ‘imported government’ for pre-poll rigging in the elections and went on to say that registration of new votes was still underway illegally after the issuance of the election schedule.

Umar said that the people’s minds have opened and they have become aware to say ‘wrong as wrong’.

To a question, he said that the drug cases against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were not made by the politicians but Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).