Raza Rabbani calls for evolving new charter of democracy

Former Senate chairman and Pakistan Peoples Party stalwart Raza Rabbani on Friday called for a dialogue between all political stakeholders to evolve a new ‘Charter of Democracy’ as he clapped back at President Arif Alvi’s “subjective” concern for the media.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday had written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to protest the latter’s handling of journalist Imran Riaz Khan’s arrest.

In a press statement issued by the Senate on Friday, Rabbani condemned the harassment of journalists and reiterated that all citizens are equal before the law.

“President of Pakistan has to view them as such and not through politically tinted glasses,” Rabbani shot.

“The President’s concern for the media is subjective,” Rabbani said, adding that during the previous government, President Alvi had even violated his oath to the extent of, “That in all circumstances I will do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favor, affection or ill-will.”

In this regard, Rabbani went on to enumerate how President Alvi failed to ask the government to “conduct prompt, impartial and effective investigations into the increasing incidents against the media.”

He reminded President Alvi of his silence in the aftermath of murderous attacks on journalists Asad Ali Toor, Absar Alam and Matiullah Jan amongst others.

The former Senate chairman further said how the President did not question the government on the suspension and removal of television anchors, journalists who were critical of the government such as Hamid Mir and others.

“Failed to, to show his concern to the government when a horrendous social media campaign was unleashed against women journalists,” Rabbani said.

Furthermore, Rabbani reminded President Alvi how he had failed to express his concerns about the media to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government when regulatory agencies blocked cable operators and television channels.

“Failed to, return ordinances to the government, which amended press laws placing fetters on the media,” he said.

The president was also reminded of how he had failed to take notice of an international report, wherein, more than 86 cases in one year i.e May 2021 to April 2022, were reported against the media and its practitioners.

The need of the hour is not suppression but a dialogue between the political stakeholders, Rabbani concluded.

The other day, President Arif Alvi had written to Prime Minister Sharif over the arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan, assault on Ayaz Amir and FIRs against other journalists, noting that “such events reflect a mindset of intolerance that has negative repercussions both on the future of democracy as well as freedom of expression as guaranteed by Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan and Article 19 of the United Nation’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

The President, perhaps in hindsight, had emphasized that the actions or inactions of previous governments should not be used as a ruse to repeat similar violations and such a stance is both untenable and a lame excuse.