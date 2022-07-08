Fire eruptions in Punjab’s govt buildings: Judicial inquiry report submitted in high court

The initial report of the judicial inquiry regarding the fire eruptions in the buildings of various government departments and institutions in Punjab was submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday.

The report, comprising more than 600 pages, covers the fire incidents that took place between 2008 and 2018.

According to the initial judicial inquiry report, as many as 232 fire eruptions took place in public buildings during the aforementioned decade.

The report also integrates conclusions about fire incidents in five buildings in Lahore and eight in Faisalabad along with testimonies of 271 witnesses of the blaze in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Plaza in 2013.

It is notable that the high court had returned the services of the judge who was conducting the initial inquiry.

Therefore, the Punjab government has been recommended in the report for rendering the services of a retired judge for completing judicial inquiry of the matter.