Tourists can travel to Murree from Islamabad during Eid holidays in just Rs100

The Punjab government has launched a shuttle service between Islamabad and Murree which will operate on all three days of Eidul Azha.

The bus service has been launched with the aim to make traveling to the Murree Hill Station during the Eid holidays from easy.

It will also help ease the traffic congestion on the tourist spot due influx of vehicles.

The pickup point for the bus service will be at Green Line Bus Stand in the Barakahu area of Islamabad.

Amid high fuel prices, the passengers will be charged only Rs100 per person.

The administration officials said the families will be preferred in bookings.