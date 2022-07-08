Karachi’s PSB Coaching Centre severely affected by rain

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Centre in Karachi has been severely affected by rain.

According to details, athletics track and football ground were submerged by rainwater after heavy downpour on Friday.

Poor drainage also meant that the outdoor facilities of the centre were inaccessible to local athletes who train at the venue.

The basic function of PSB Coaching Center, which is spread over 24.50 acres, is to provide sports facilities to the sportspersons of national and international level and general public.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), “monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the country and likely to weaken during next 24 hours and may strengthen in the country during the weekend (09th/10th July)”.

The Met Office added that all concerned authorities should remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, which are set to run till July 12.