Incessant Friday rains batter Karachi, expose poor drainage system

The incessant rains in Karachi continuing on Friday exposed the awful drainage system of the megacity.

Several main arteries and streets were flooded due to choked drains.

Hundreds of motorists were stuck on roads as the engines of their vehicles stalled due to water accumulation up to a few feet.

With plentiful clouds still over the city and indication by the latest meteorological conditions, heavy showers are expected to continue on Saturday as well.

The areas including Gulshan-e-Hadeed, National Highway, Malir, Model Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and University Road received heavy rainfalls.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), some 77 millimeters (mm) of rain was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed while 44 mm was recorded in the Old Airport area and 31 mm in Jinnah Terminal.

The unabated rains in the morning increased the water level in Malir Nadi and it overflowed.

Many motorists and pedestrians were stuck as the water boiled to the adjoining road but timely action by the rescue teams prevented any untoward incident.

The affectees were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical aid. Several roads across the city were inundated due to poor drainage.

The road between Hasan Square and Lalukhet turned into an artificial pool and children started swimming in it.

Several motorists who tried to move forward got stuck as well and eventually had to wade.

With the absence of administration officials, the locals, on a self-help basis, geared up to remove lids from the manholes to drain accumulated rainwater.

Further, the rainwater mixed with sewage flowed inside homes in Muhammad Ali Society – one of the city’s posh localities.

The workers deployed by the solid waste management board (SWMB) and local government for cleaning sewers and storm drain in the area disappeared as it started raining.

The citizens faced extreme difficulties as their properties were damaged. They complained that the administration lent a deaf ear to their repeated complaints.

Flight operations suspended

The torrential rains disrupted the flight operations at Jinnah International Airport (JIA). A few flights were suspended while others took off after hours of delay due to inclement weather.

According to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Dubai-bound Emirates EK-609, Faisalabad and Sukkur bound Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flights PK-340 and PK-536 and Serene Air flight ER-524 were suspended due to heavy rainfall.

Karachi to Islamabad PIA flight PK-308 departed from JIA after four hours delay at 7:36pm and PIA flight PK-219 from Karachi to Najaf was delayed for five hours. This flight was scheduled at 9:00pm.

Flydubai flight FZ-336 from Karachi to Dubai departed from JIA at 6:00pm after delay of 1.5 hours while AirSial flight PF-125 from Karachi to Islamabad took off after around an hour late at 7:53pm.

Like this, Airblue flight PA-406 was also delayed for 1.5 hours and was rescheduled to10:35pm.

Due to heavy showers in Karachi, PIA flight PK-311 from Quetta to Karachi, with 120 passengers on board, was diverted to Multan.

It was scheduled to land at JIA at 2:55pm but it did not depart from Multan by the time this report was filed.