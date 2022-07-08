Justice (retd) Javed must be removed if allegations proven: HRCP

A day after a parliamentary accountability body heard harrowing testimony from a woman who was allegedly harassed by a former justice and head of the country’s top anti-graft watchdog, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has called for his removal from a key body probing enforced disappearances if the allegation is proved.

In a statement on Friday, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said that it had taken serious notice of the allegation of sexual harassment against Justice (Retired) Javed Iqbal and other officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Justice Iqbal currently serves as the chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED) and was until recently the chairman of NAB.

“It is of grave concern to HRCP that these allegations were levelled by a woman who had approached Justice (retd) Iqbal in his capacity COIED) chairman — a position in which he was responsible for protecting Gul’s testimony and securing her right to seek justice for a missing relative,” HRCP’s Chairperson Hina Jilani said.

Not only has Justice (retd) Iqbal allegedly abused his office in two capacities, but he has also failed to appear before the Public Accounts Committee to answer these charges, the commission said.

The allegations against him and other public officials must be investigated with transparency and independence, the commission said.

HRCP further recommended that Justice Iqbal should be removed from office if these allegations are proven. “HRCP shall follow up this demand for investigation and the process in the Public Accounts Committee,” Jillani concluded.

On Thursday, a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissenting leader Noor Alam Khan, heard testimony from Tayyaba Gul about how the NAB chief had harassed her and threatened her should she try to raise the matter.

The committee was of the view that the NAB chief should be removed from all public office and subject to a criminal investigation.