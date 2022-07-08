Bilal Azhar Kayani appointed Coordinator to PM

Bilal Azhar Kayani has been appointed as Coordinator to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, said that Bilal has been appointed as Coordinator to PM on Economy and Energy with immediate effect.

The prime minister also asked all the stakeholders to extend full cooperation to the newly appointed coordinator.

Bilal is a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) economic committee. He also holds the portfolio of the party’s secretary-general.

He will not receive the salary or perks of the PM coordinator.

Bilal is the son of Major General Azhar Mahmood Kayani, a distinguished cardiologist and founder of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

General Kayani relinquished the charge of RIC executive director in May last year.