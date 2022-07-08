Imran Khan confesses Pervaiz Elahi’s nomination as CM candidate was outcome of ‘blackmailing’

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan revealed that he nominated PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the candidate for Punjab chief minister against PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz due to ‘blackmailing’.

This revelation has come as the former prime minister held a discussion session with a team of journalists at Lahore’s Zaman Park on Friday.

PTI chairman confessed that he was ‘blackmailed’ by the small parties in his coalition government.

It was the same reason, Khan stated, he chose Elahi as the candidate for the chief minister for Punjab.

He confessed that Elahi’s nomination prompted differences within his party and many party leaders were upset with him on the decision.