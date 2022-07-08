Former Test cricketer Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial goat stolen

A goat, bought by former Test cricketer Kamran Akmal for sacrifice on Eidul Azha, has been stolen.

Kamran Akmal was once the Pakistan cricket team’s ace wicketkeeper. In the 53 test matches that he played in his abortive career, he had 184 catches and 22 stumpings. As a right-handed middle-order batsman, he had a batting average of 30.79 runs per innings with a personal best of 158 runs not out while he also scored six centuries.

Kamran lives in a privately-owned housing society in Lahore with his cricketing brothers Umar and Adnan and their father Mohammad Ilyas.

According to Kamran’s younger brother Umar, an illustrious cricketer in his own right, said that his older brother had bought six goats for sacrifice on Eidul Azha.

He added that Kamran had even hired two guards to protect the sacrificial animals. But they failed to prevent the theft.

Umar said that one of the guards fell asleep while on duty. Taking advantage of this, animal thieves struck and stole a goat.

Noting that since his brother is not at home, he and their father are looking into the matter.

As a first step, he said that they have informed the security of the gated community they live in.