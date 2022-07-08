Punjab by-elections: nine candidates contesting for Lahore’s PP-168

As many as nine candidates are vying for Lahore’s PP-168 in the upcoming by-elections on July 17.

Tough competition is expected between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Malik Asad Khokhar is contesting the election on PTI’s ticket, while PML-N has fielded Nawaz Awan.

Another prominent candidate from the area is Amjad Hussain of Tehreek-e-Labbaiy Pakistan.

In May, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced by-elections on twenty Punjab assembly constituencies that became vacant 25 dissident PTI MPAs were de-seated by the ECP for voting in favor of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

Khokhar was one of the PTI MPAs who voted for Hamza. the PML-N has given him the ticket.

There are over 151,000 registered voters in PP-168. 97 polling stations have been set up for the election.

The area comprises Atari Saroba, Kamahan, Atari Pind, Shama Colony, Bhatti Colony among others.

Some of the voters of the area believe that Khokhar is a strong candidate, while Nawaz – who is contesting for the first time – is not aware of the problems faced by the people of