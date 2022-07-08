PSB de-notifies PHF officials over election delay

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has de-notified Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)’s Khalid Sajjad Khokhar-led set-up over election delay.

The country’s sports governing body announced the decision in a notification on Thursday. The current office bearers’ tenure ended on May 14.

President Khokhar, Secretary Asif Bajwa and Treasurer Muhammad Ikhlaq are longer hold the PHF office, read the notification.

“The tenure of the office-bearers has expired on 14-5-22 and no election notice/schedule has been issued by the PHF despite lapse of more than two which is in violation of National Sports Policy 2005,” the letter read.

“Foregoing in view, the PSB hereby de-notifies all the office bearers on the expiry of their tenure with immediate effect,” it added.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup after losing to Japan in a must-win game of the recently concluded Asia Hockey Cup.