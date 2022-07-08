Covid-19: Pakistan to conduct RAT on returning Hajj pilgrims

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), apex body responsible for ensuring measures to protect the public from novel coronavirus (Covid-19), has decided to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) of pilgrims returning from the hajj at the airports amid the fear of the further spread of the infection.

The NCOC has issued a directive to the airport authorities to conduct the RAT of all pilgrims at Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Multan airports. It also asked the authorities to make sure that all data of passengers is registered in Passtrack App.

In case of a positive result, the pilgrims will have to quarantine at home for ten days.

Airport managers, ASF, and health department staff have also been directed to ensure uninterrupted testing, the notification read.

Eidul Azha, on the other hand just around the corner, Covid-19 cases have surged in the country as 693 people tested positive to novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

According to the data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad, as many as 21, 137 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Of these, 693 individuals tested positive for the virus, putting the positivity ratio at 3.28%. However, no deaths were reported.

Citing the heightened risk of Covid-19 outbreak in crowded places, the Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has asked people to adhere to safety guidelines in the wake of the sixth wave of the pandemic.

Covid-19 SOPs