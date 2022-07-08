Hajj-e-Akbar: PM prays for Pakistan’s prosperity, escape from debt

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated all pilgrims on Hajj-e-Akbar (Exalted Hajj which takes place on Friday) and prayed that the Almighty may shower His blessings upon the Muslim Ummah in general and Pakistan in particular.

In a series of messages posted on social media platform Twitter, he appealed to the fortunate pilgrims who have a chance to perform Hajj-e-Akbar, to offer special prayers for humanity and to seek relief from the miseries.

PM Sharif said this was a blessed occasion to pray for the prosperity of mankind and its deliverance from epidemics and diseases.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the freedom of the occupied Palestine and Kashmir to save the oppressed people.

“May Allah Almighty bring Pakistan out of its debt situation with the blessings of Hajj-e-Akbar and grant us economic self-reliance,” he said.

He also urged the nation to offer special prayers for elevation in the ranks of martyrs.

There are several lawmakers who are performing Hajj this year, including seven members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is also among those who are performing Hajj this year.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in Makkah prior to Hajj. PHOTO: ONLINE

Over a million pilgrims, including more than 84,000 Pakistanis, proceeded to the plains of Arafat today (Friday) to perform the Rukn-e-Azam of the Hajj, “Waqoof-e-Arafat”.

They will offer Zuhr and Asr prayers together and will stay at Arafat the whole day in prayers.

They will also listen to the Hajj sermon from Masjid-e-Nimra, which will be delivered by Dr Shaikh Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa.

After sunset, they will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer both Maghrib and Isha prayers together and spend the whole night under the open sky.