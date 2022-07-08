Watch Live

Brother and sister murdered in Lahore

CM Hamza has taken notice
Jahangir Akram Khan Jul 08, 2022
<p>Artwork:SAMAA Digital</p>

A brother and sister were murdered in Lahore’s Bilal Ganj area on Thursday, SAMAA TV reported.

The victims were identified as Talib and Zeenat. They used to live in the same building.

According to the police, it seems that both of them were strangled to death.

Talib’s body was recovered first. Following that, Talib’s brother registered an FIR against their sister Zeenat and her husband Sufiyan.

Just hours later, Zeenat’s body was also discovered from the upper floor of the building.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has taken notice of the incident. Those involved in the crime should immediately be brought to justice, said CM Hamza.

