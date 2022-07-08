Over 50 dead in Balochistan monsoon rains

At least 56 people have been killed in monsoon rains and floods in Balochistan whereas torrential rains have caused chaos in various parts of the country.

As per the report of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan, at least 56 people have been killed in monsoon flooding, including 10 men, 22 women and 24 children.

The deaths were reported from Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Duki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi.

As many as 48 people were injured in rain-related incidents in Quetta.

Earlier, the Balochistan government declared Quetta a calamity-hit district after heavy rainfall.

The provincial government also declared an emergency in Quetta to cope with the situation.

More than 670 houses have been damaged due to rains and floods in the province.

Besides this, many areas in different parts of the country have been inundated in waist-deep water since the monsoon system entered, bringing life to a standstill.

In many areas, waterlogging has led to traffic snarls and people were seen wading through brown and black murky water which flooded the streets.

PM announces assistance package

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced an assistance package for the victims of rains and floods in the country.

He approved emergency financial assistance for the families and children of those who died during the floods and rains.

The prime minister also ordered payment of Rs1 million to heirs of those who lost their lives during the calamity.

He said 50% of the financial assistance will be given by the federal government while the respective provincial governments will contribute the rest.

PM Shehbaz directed that all possible assistance should be ensured for the families of those who died in the natural disaster.

More torrential rains forecast

Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) forecast on Thursday that monsoon currents were continuously penetrating countrywide and were likely to strengthen from during Eidul Azha holidays that is from July 9 and July 10. Therefore, Rain-wind, thundershowers and heavy falls were expected in various parts of the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar Lahore, Karachi and other northern areas.

NDMA alerts authorities

However, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert to the authorities to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Keeping in view the expected situation during Eid holidays, the NDMA has specifically advised rescue departments to make personnel, staff and equipment available to cope with any rain and flood-related incident.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Operation Centre of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan would be fully operational during Eidul Azha vacations.