Monsoon rains, interest rate hike, former DG NAB video controversy

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, July 08, 2022:

At least 100 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents throughout the country in the second spell of the monsoon rain over the last three to four days.

According to the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), 77 people had lost their lives until Wednesday. On Thursday, nine more persons perished in Balochistan, three including two women were killed in Multan, bodies of eight coal miners were recovered from a flooded mine in Thatta while three died in Karachi.

Higher inflationary pressures, currency depreciation, energy crisis and a widening current account deficit has pushed the State Bank of Pakistan to raise the interest rate by 125 basis points to 15%, the highest ever in the country’s history.

The new rates were announced by State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Murtaza Syed during a news conference in Karachi

“Like most of the world, Pakistan is facing a large negative income shock from high inflation and necessary but difficult increases in utility prices and taxes,” the bank’s monetary policy committee noted.

“Without decisive macroeconomic adjustments,” it said, there is a “significant risk of substantially worse outcomes that would compromise price stability, financial stability and growth.”

In a step that will take Pakistan closer to meeting preconditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resume its loan program, the government has decided to raise the gas tariff by at least 45%.

Moreover, the government has decided to issue a new tender for the import of wheat, but not before scrapping the old tender.

This was directed on Thursday in a meeting of the Federal Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) which met at the Finance Division in Islamabad.

Tayabba Gul - the woman at the centre of a video leak controversy involving ex-National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal - has accused the former bureau chief of threatening to ‘chop her into pieces’ if he saw her with any other official of the anti-graft body.

While talking exclusively to SAMAA TV’s reporter, Tayyaba Gul said she was compelled to record the objectionable videos of former NAB chairman as he had crossed all limits and persisted on harassing her despite she repeatedly told him to do so.

She said, “I even played that video before PAC in which he [Javed Iqbal] said that you [Tayabba] would be chopped off into pieces if seen with or in office of any other [NAB] official.”

In case you missed it

Step-by-step guide to Hajj

Muslims numbering in millions gather every year in Makkah to perform the holy pilgrimage commonly known as Hajj.

Islam has termed it mandatory for all financially stable Muslims to perform the five-day ritual once in their lifetime at least.

Hajj is also one of the seven pillars of Islam. Almost two to three million people take part in the holy pilgrimage annually. It takes place in Zilhajj, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.