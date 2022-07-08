Step-by-step guide to Hajj

Muslims numbering in millions gather every year in Makkah to perform the holy pilgrimage commonly known as Hajj.

Islam has termed it mandatory for all financially stable Muslims to perform the five-day ritual once in their lifetime at least.

Hajj is also one of the seven pillars of Islam. Almost two to three million people take part in the holy pilgrimage annually. It takes place in Zilhajj, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.

Here is a breakdown of the steps included in performing Hajj.

Day 1

Pilgrims wearing Ihram - two unstitched pieces of cloths for men and women - head out for a 8km journey to Mina, a tent city, by foot or in vehicles.

They spend the day in Mina. Most of the time there is spent in praying and remembering Allah.

Day 2

One of the most important days of the Islamic calendar is the Day of Arafat. This is where The Holy Prophet (PBUH) delivered his final sermon. Pilgrims spent the day here praying. It is a common practice to observe fast on this day.

Once the sun sets, the pilgrims collect pebbles and head towards Muzdalifah on a 9km trip.

Day 3

This is the longest day of the pilgrimage. 10th of Zilhajj is the day when Eidul Azha is celebrated. Pilgrims begin the day in Muzdalifah and head back to Mina before dawn. After reaching Mina, they throw seven pebbles at Jamarat.

The historical act is similar to the stoning of the devil. When Allah ordered Hazrat Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, the devil commonly known as Shaitaan among Muslims tried to prevent him from performing the act. Hazrat Ibrahim threw stones to scare him off.

After stoning the three pillars that depict the devil, pilgrims sacrifice a sheep, goat, cow, bull or camel. Male pilgrims then trim or shave off their hair and remove the ihram. Many perform tawaf and sa’i which includes circling the Kaabah seven times before walking seven times between the Safa and Marwa hills.

Day 4 and 5

These are considered the final days in Mina. Pilgrims stone the devil again but this time they throw seven pebbles on each pillar. Then they spend the next two or three days in Mina. After completing their time in Mina, the pilgrims return to Makkah to perform the farewell tawaf of the Kaabah.