Four perish in Karachi rain on Thursday

At least four persons lost their lives in rain related incidents in Karachi on Thursday.

According to the meteorological department, Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi and nearby areas experienced the most rainfall.

Warnings have been issued regarding overflow of drains near Shafiq Moor and Cafe Pyala.

The Sakhi Hasan graveyard flooded after a drain located in Shadman town overflowed.

Pools of water have also accumulated around Hyderi, Five-star and KDA roundabout.

Met department sources refuted claims of a cloud burst made by KMC Chairman Murtaza Wahab Siddique.

The total rainfall received in different Karachi areas is mentioned below.

Old Airport Area 11.4 mm Jinnah Terminal 11.4 mm PAF Faisal Base 42 mm PAF Masroor Base 15.8 mm University Road/Met complex 8.6 mm Nazimabad 19.6 mm North Karachi 52.4 mm Orangi Town 25.7 mm DHA Phase two 3.9 mm Quaidabad 48.5 mm Saddi Town 36.4 mm Gulshan-e-Hadeed 60 mm Surjani Town 65 mm Keemari 11 mm Gadap Town 20.6 mm

According to the aforementioned data, Surjani Town received the most rainfall followed by Gulshan-e-Hadeed and North Karachi.

Meanwhile, the K-Electric spokesperson expressed heartfelt condolences over the death of people due to unfortunate rain-related incidents in Karachi.

The spokesperson clarified that “there was no utility infrastructure involved in the regretful incidents.”