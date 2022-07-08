Karachiites can now register garbage related complaints on 1128

The people of Karachi can register their complaints regarding the presence of garbage in their areas on helpline number 1128.

The helpline 1128 was inaugurated by Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday.

The helpline center would operate from Sindh Solid Waste Management Board’s (SSWMB) office located in the South DMC office.

The SSWMB Managing Director (MD) Zubair Ahmed Channa briefed the Sindh local government minister about the newly inaugurated service.

Channa said the garbage-related complaints would be resolved effectively through this helpline, adding this service will benefit the people.

MD said the complaint which will be received at the helpline will be immediately forwarded to the concerned officers of the respective DMC.

The teams of SSWMB and respective DMC would jointly resolve the complaint and get back to the complainant for their feedback.

Channa said that the people can register their garbage-related complaints at 1128, as this helpline is only designated for redressal of garbage issues.

The Sindh local government minister said that the newly inaugurated helpline service will provide relief to the masses during Eidul-Azha, adding the helpline will be launched soon in Hyderabad and Larkana.