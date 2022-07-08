At least 100 killed so far in second spell of monsoon rains across country

At least 100 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents throughout the country in the second spell of the monsoon rain over the last three to four days.

According to the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), 77 people had lost their lives until Wednesday. On Thursday, nine more persons perished in Balochistan, three including two women were killed in Multan, bodies of eight coal miners were recovered from a flooded mine in Thatta while three died in Karachi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss caused by the monsoon rains. He announced a relief package for the victims of recent rain-related incidents under which Rs1 million each will be provided to the families of the deceased.

According to details, the federal government will contribute 50% of the relief money while the rest will be covered by the respective provincial governments.

He directed provincial chief ministers to prioritize the provision of assistance to rain and flood-affected people apart from personally supervising the relief operations.

The MoCC said the country received 87% more rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season than average, highlighting that there were 16 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) events this season due to the extreme heat wave.

PM Shehbaz ordered national and provincial disaster management authorities to expedite emergency relief efforts in coordination with relevant departments.

He urged to provide immediate relief to the people who had lost their houses due to the heavy rains.

The prime minister also called for better coordination efforts to carry out relief and rescue operations in Sindh, particularly Karachi and parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“The injured should be provided the best medical facilities and relocation of the affected people to the safe areas must be made a priority.”

He asked concerned authorities to carry out a survey of the affected areas so that a mechanism could be developed for compensation to the rain and flood affectees.

The premier directed ministers and parliamentarians to ensure coordination in the rescue and relief efforts in the affected areas of their constituencies.