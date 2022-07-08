Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11pm - SAMAATV Samaa News Headlines 11pm - SAMAATV Jul 08, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11pm - SAMAATV Recommended Step-by-step guide to Hajj Four perish in Karachi rain on Thursday PAC wants to lodge FIR against former NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Related Stories ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ WATCH: Tourist couple goes viral for saving a child’s life in Naltar Valley Most Popular Will it rain in Karachi today? Medical board says Dua Zehra’s age is closer to 15 Exclusive: My parents will kill me if I go back, says Dua Zehra